Sabres' Canadian national anthem singer appears to botch 'O, Canada' lyrics

The Bruins eventually won the game, 5-2

The Buffalo Sabres hosted the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, and before the game, Christian Kramer was set to sing the Canadian national anthem.

However, it appeared Kramer’s mind must have been elsewhere as he botched the lyrics to "O, Canada." As the singer went through the song and sang, "We stand our eyes," the broadcast cameras panned to one fan who made a befuddled face and pointed out that those were not the words to the song.

Sabres players celebrate

Victor Olofsson, #71 of the Buffalo Sabres, is congratulated by Ryan Johnson, #33, and Owen Power, #25 of the Buffalo Sabres, for his second goal of the game against the Boston Bruins during an NHL game on Nov. 14, 2023 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. (Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

The line was actually "from far and wide."

It was a tough night for all Sabres fans in the building as Buffalo fell to Boston, 5-2, and the team could be without star Tage Thompson for weeks.

Thompson suffered an injury when he blocked a shot in the second period of the loss. The shot deflected off his wrist. He winced in pain as he trotted off the ice and did not return to the game.

Bruins players celebrate

The Boston Bruins celebrate a goal in the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, Nov. 14, 2023. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

"Tage is going to miss some time here, probably significant time unfortunately," Buffalo coach Don Granato said. "He fought through the first injury but couldn’t fight through the second one. Credit to him to battle but it’s unfortunate."

Bruins winger David Pastrnak scored a goal and recorded two assists in the win.

David Pastrnak shakes hands

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, #88, celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Buffalo, New York. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Bruins improved to 12-1-2 and the Sabres fell to 7-8-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.