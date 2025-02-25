Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres announcer drops colorful language on live broadcast after taking puck to the face

Saturday was not the first time Rob Ray was struck by a rogue puck

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Buffalo Sabres broadcaster Rob Ray had an understandable hot mic moment during Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers after he took a puck to the face between the benches. 

The unfortunate incident caught the Sabres' legend by surprise late in the opening period.

Rob Ray Hall of Fame

Former Buffalo Sabres player Rob Ray is greeted by retired goalie Ryan Miller at his Sabres Hall of Fame induction ceremony before a game against the Nashville Predators at the KeyBank Center on Jan. 31, 2025.  (Mark Konezny-Imagn Images)

Ray was struck right above the eye by a deflected puck, prompting the former longtime NHL enforcer to drop some colorful language during the broadcast. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Ah, f---," Ray shouted in pain. 

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Players and a team doctor quickly went over to check on Ray, who had a visible gash above his left eye and on the bridge of his nose.

Later in the broadcast, Ray said he received a "couple of little stitches" in the eyebrow area, but he ultimately avoided any major injuries to his eye. 

"That’s not normal," he joked about the "golf ball" sized lump on his face. 

Rob Ray broadcasting

Rob Ray broadcasts from ice level during an NHL game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 22, 2021 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.  (Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

SABRES BROADCASTER BLOODIED AFTER TAKING PUCK TO FACE

Ray is no stranger to injury — neither between the benches nor on the ice. 

He accumulated 3,207 penalty minutes in his 14 seasons with the Sabres organization, setting a franchise record. His time spent in the box also ranks sixth on the NHL career list. 

Ray’s fight style even led the league to introduce a new rule in which players who fought without their jerseys got game misconducts. The former NHL veteran would wear tear-away jerseys, giving him an advantage by essentially freeing his arms during brawls. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for his time in the broadcast booth, Saturday was not the first time Ray fell victim to a rogue puck. 

Buffalo Sabres former player Rob Ray and Sabres play by play man Rick Jeanneret announce the game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Los Angeles Kings in a box between the team at First Niagara Center on Nov. 12, 2013.

Buffalo Sabres former player Rob Ray and Sabres play by play man Rick Jeanneret announce the game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Los Angeles Kings in a box between the team at First Niagara Center on Nov. 12, 2013. (Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports)

In a December 2023 game, Ray was again struck — almost identically — with a puck right between the eyes. 

In both instances, he returned to action right away. Ray was inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame last month. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.