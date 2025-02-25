Sabres announcer drops colorful language on live broadcast after taking puck to the face

Buffalo Sabres broadcaster Rob Ray had an understandable hot mic moment during Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers after he took a puck to the face between the benches.

The unfortunate incident caught the Sabres' legend by surprise late in the opening period.

Ray was struck right above the eye by a deflected puck, prompting the former longtime NHL enforcer to drop some colorful language during the broadcast.

"Ah, f---," Ray shouted in pain.

Players and a team doctor quickly went over to check on Ray, who had a visible gash above his left eye and on the bridge of his nose.

Later in the broadcast, Ray said he received a "couple of little stitches" in the eyebrow area, but he ultimately avoided any major injuries to his eye.

"That’s not normal," he joked about the "golf ball" sized lump on his face.

Ray is no stranger to injury — neither between the benches nor on the ice.

He accumulated 3,207 penalty minutes in his 14 seasons with the Sabres organization, setting a franchise record. His time spent in the box also ranks sixth on the NHL career list.

Ray’s fight style even led the league to introduce a new rule in which players who fought without their jerseys got game misconducts. The former NHL veteran would wear tear-away jerseys, giving him an advantage by essentially freeing his arms during brawls.

As for his time in the broadcast booth, Saturday was not the first time Ray fell victim to a rogue puck.

In a December 2023 game, Ray was again struck — almost identically — with a puck right between the eyes.

In both instances, he returned to action right away. Ray was inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.