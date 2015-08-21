Ryan comes through with second strong preseason performance

Matt Ryan was sharp for the second straight preseason game, leading Atlanta to touchdowns in both of his series in the Falcons' 30-22 loss to the New York Jets on Friday night.

Ryan finished 4 of 5 for 75 yards, including a 60-yard completion to fullback Collin Mooney, and a 2-yard touchdown toss to Leonard Hankerson. Rookie Terron Ward also had a 4-yard touchdown run for the Falcons (1-1) who carved up the Jets' touted starting defense.

Ryan was 6 of 6 with a TD pass to Julio Jones in his one series with the starters last week against Tennessee.

Ward had 5 yards on six carries while starting with Devonta Freeman and rookie Tevin Coleman out with hamstring injuries. Star wide receiver Roddy White was scratched before the game with what the Falcons announced was an elbow injury.

Meanwhile, Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Jets' starters sputtered until facing Falcons backups midway through the second quarter.

New York (1-1) was sparked by the defense on a safety by first-round pick Leonard Williams, one of two sacks for the former USC star. Chris Ivory followed less than two minutes later with a 33-yard TD run, and Fitzpatrick found Brandon Marshall for a 2-point conversion that cut New York's deficit to 14-10.

Fitzpatrick, who played just one series last week, finished 13 of 19 for 118 yards before being replaced by Bryce Petty late in the first half. Fitzpatrick is starting with Geno Smith out six to 10 weeks with a broken jaw after being punched by then-teammate Ikemefuna Enemkpali.

The Jets were called for 10 penalties in the first half, and finished with 17.

The game marked the home debut for Jets coach Todd Bowles, who was hired in January. Cornerbacks Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie also made their returns to MetLife Stadium after signing as free agents this offseason.

Atlanta started quickly as Mooney took a short pass from Ryan and outran linebacker Quinton Coples for a 60-yard gain that put the ball at the Jets 23. After Revis was called for defensive holding, Ward ran it in from 4 yards to make it 7-0.

The Jets went three-and-out on their next possession, and Devin Hester returned Ryan Quigley's punt 59 yards to the New York 4. Three plays later, Ryan found a wide-open Hankerson for a 2-yard score.

After Nick Folk kicked a 36-yard field goal, Jamari Lattimore intercepted T.J. Yates on the Falcons' next possession to set up Folk's 29-yarder that put the Jets up 16-14 with 3 seconds left in the half.

Yates was 8 of 15 for 78 yards and an interception, while Sean Renfree was 10 of 14 for 94 yards as the two rotated throughout in the competition to back up Ryan.

Petty finished 12 of 19 for 168 yards, including a 13-yard TD pass to DeVier Posey late in the third quarter that put the Jets up 23-14.

Rontez Miles scooped up a fumble on a botched handoff by Renfree and returned it 57 yards for a score.

Michael Ford had a 1-yard TD run for the Falcons and Yates converted a 2-point conversion on a pass to Levine Toilolo early in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.