Rutgers rehires Greg Schiano to coach football team after 8 seasons apart

Rutgers got their man.

The university hired Greg Schiano to be the head coach of their football team again. Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs made the announcement Sunday that the two sides reached an agreement.

“The next great chapter for Rutgers Football is about to begin,” Hobbs said in a statement, adding that the negotiations were complex.

“It wouldn’t be appropriate to prejudge any action that the Board of Governors may take, but I believe today that Rutgers Football is on the path to greatness,” Hobbs said.

Rutgers was lambasted by alumni and former players after negotiations were reported to have ceased between the two sides. Former players Eric LeGrand and Tom Savage spoke out against the Scarlet Knights for failing to get a deal done.

Schiano, a Wyckoff, N.J., native, will replace Nunzio Campanile, who was serving as the team’s interim head coach since Chris Ash was fired. Rutgers lost Saturday against Penn State, finishing with a 2-10 record overall and 0-9 record in the Big Ten Conference.

Schiano was 68-67 with Rutgers and had put the school into the national spotlight behind former NFL star running back Ray Rice. He had left Rutgers to take a head coaching job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then served as an assistant at Ohio State.

The biggest hold up over the Schiano rehiring was his contract. According to NJ.com, Hobbs was accused of trying to sabotage efforts made to rehire Schiano by saying his salary demands and private-jet requests were too much. Schiano had removed his name from consideration last week.