Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley reignite rivalry on court, draw police presence

The feud between Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook and Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley reignited Tuesday night.

Westbrook and Beverley received technical fouls, with Beverley also receiving a flagrant foul, with under seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Beverley dove for a loose ball and flailed into Westbrook’s knees during the play.

While Thunder head coach Billy Donovan called a timeout, Westbrook and Beverley continued to snap at each other. Both players had to be separated and some police officers were seen standing guard on the court as the back-and-forth played out.

The Thunder point guard didn’t have much to say after the game, only noting that the team won the game, 128-110, according to ESPN.

“I went for a loose ball. What you think happened?" Beverley said. “Somebody walked to our bench doing all that cappin' stuff; I don't know what that is. Walked to our bench doing this, and all that, and things went kind of haywire from there. Two competitors, no one's going to back down, no one did, two technicals, continue playing.”

Beverley added he didn’t think the play should have garnered him a flagrant foul 1.

Westbrook was also seen taunting Beverley prior to their dust-up, according to Yahoo Sports.

Beverley and Westbrook have a history of bad blood. In the 2013 playoffs, Beverley crashed into Westbrook’s knees after being granted a timeout. Westbrook ended up tearing his meniscus and missing the rest of the playoffs.

Westbrook finished with 32 points and eight assists. Beverley had four points, seven rebounds and six assists.