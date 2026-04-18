New York talk show host changes MLB allegiance from 'Mamdani Mets' to Yankees: 'Pretty easy choice'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A longtime New York talk show host has made a major change.

WABC Radio's Sid Rosenberg announced on social media this week that he has converted his fandom from the New York Mets to the New York Yankees.

"So the Yankees hosted the great [president] and did a beautiful tribute for the late, great [Charlie Kirk]. The Mets allow their announcers to s--- on the late great Charlie, dealt away players who support Trump and celebrate a shortstop who’s [sic] wife works with the terrorist sympathizer. Seems like a pretty easy choice to me! Let’s Go Yankees (sorry Dad)," Rosenberg posted to X on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, was named Mamdani’s list of inaugural committee members, and the Mets parted ways with Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo. The Yankees honored Kirk the day he was assassinated with a moment of silence, and Trump attended a game the next day, which was 24 years since 9/11.

Right before that, Rosenberg reposted a mock Mets lineup that included Bernie Sanders in left field, Bill de Blasio at first, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at DH, and Katia, the "2025 Marxist Cy Young Winner," on the mound. The post had a graphic of a mock Mets logo that was redesigned to read "Mamdani Mets."

Rosenberg posted a photo of Yankees jerseys he hinted were gifted to him by team president Randy Levine. He then posted videos of Bucky Dent, Tino Martinez, Johnny Damon, Jim Leyritz, and Jeff Nelson congratulating him on the transition.

"I’ll be 59 on Sunday:) For the first time ever I’m sporting a Yankee jersey as I make my way to the Bronx. The official transition from a life long Met fan to a Yankee fan is now underway," Rosenberg said along with a photo of himself in a Yankees jersey. "Like my friend [Charles Gasparino] once wrote "Go Woke, Go Broke!" The Mamdani Mets are too WOKE for me! See ya at the Stadium soon fans!"

YANKEES FANS BRAWL IN STANDS AS TEAM GETS BEAT DOWN BY ANGELS AMID FRUSTRATING SKID

Rosenberg then posted a photo of himself and Levine from a suite in the Bronx, then compared himself to former Mets general manager Omar Minaya, who now works in the Yankees front office.

Rosenberg then had a message for the critics.

"You can turn on your President. You can turn on your city. You can turn on your country. You can turn on religion. You can turn on your family. But you can NEVER turn on your sports teams! Now do you realize how STUPID so many of you sound?" Rosenberg wrote. "The Mets STOPPED being fun for me and it had little to do with the final score. I think I’ve made my case. LIFE isn’t one big 'Field of Dreams' movie idiots. Not anymore!"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rosenberg also said that his choice got "better by the second" after learning the Mets will not host a Jewish Heritage Night - the only one this decade was in 2023.

The Mets have not won a game since Mamdani hugged both Mr. and Mrs. Met on April 9.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.