Rory McIlroy says court made 'right decision' in barring three LIV golfers from FedEx Cup playoffs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rory McIlroy is sticking to his guns.

The four-time major champion supports the court ruling that prohibits three LIV golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

On Tuesday, Judge Beth Labson Freeman ruled that Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford are ineligible to play due to the Tour's stance despite qualifying for the PGA Tour's playoffs, and that anyone who participates in LIV Golf will be barred from playing in Tour-sponsored events.

"From my vantage point, common sense prevailed, and I thought it was the right decision," McIlroy told reporters, via The Score.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The three golfers argued that they qualified for the postseason before defecting to LIV, and since their tour is on a hiatus, they are independent contractors and free agents. But the Tour countered with their original sentiments.

The Tour also argued that allowing Gooch, Jones, and Swafford into the playoffs would provide free advertising for LIV, and they would effectively serve no punishment for defecting.

JUDGE RULES LIV GOLFERS SUING PGA CANNOT PARTICIPATE IN FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS

"Guys are going to make their own decisions that they feel is best for them, and that's totally fine," McIlroy, 33, said. "Again, I don't begrudge anyone for going over to play LIV or taking guaranteed money. If that's your prerogative and what you want to do, totally fine.

"I think where the resentment comes from, from the membership of this tour, is the fact that they want to try to get their way back in here with no consequences. And anyone that's read the PGA Tour handbook or abided by the rules and regulations, that would feel very unfair to them."

McIlroy has been critical of LIV and its players in the past, saying that if they leave, they should stay in that lane.

"I think, at this stage, if you go over and play on a different tour, then go over and play on a different tour," he said in July, via the BBC. "You're sort of basically leaving all your peers behind to go make more money, which is fine. But just go over there. Don't try and come back and play over here again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The winner of the FedEx Cup playoffs will receive $18 million.