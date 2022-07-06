Rory McIlroy on LIV Golf players: 'Don't try and come back and play over here again'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rory McIlroy has drawn a line in the sand when it comes to those players who defected to LIV Golf , and he wants those who have made the jump to stay on their side.

McIlroy again addressed the rival Saudi-backed league this week, saying he takes no issue with those who have joined LIV Golf but thinks they shouldn’t be allowed to still be involved with the PGA Tour or European Tour.

"I think at this stage, if you go over and play on a different tour, then go over and play on a different tour," he said, via the BBC . "You're sort of basically leaving all your peers behind to go make more money, which is fine. But just go over there. Don't try and come back and play over here again."

McIlroy’s comments follow a decision by a British court to allow Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding to compete in this week’s Scottish Open, despite the DP World Tour’s ban on players who played in the LIV Golf Invitational in London last month.

"This whole having your cake and eating it type thing is what the resentment [stems from] within the [PGA and DP World Tour] membership," McIlroy said.

Following the PGA Tour’s ban on LIV Golf players, the European Tour announced fines of around $120,000 and bans from the Scottish Open, the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship — all events co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

Sixteen players, including the three that were granted a temporary stay this week, sent a letter to European Tour CEO Keith Pelley threatening legal action if the sanctions were not lifted.

"I will simply say we are disappointed by the outcome of today's hearing, but will abide by the decision," Pelley said in a statement following Monday’s ruling. "It is important to remember, however, this is only a stay of the sanctions imposed, pending the hearing of the players’ appeal as to whether those sanctions were appropriate."

McIlroy said while he understands the reason some players would pursue the money , it’s not something he would do at this point in his career.

"It's the younger guys to me that it's hard to understand because I feel like they're losing a few years of their competitive career for monetary reasons," he said. "Again, that's totally fine and justifiable if that's what your goals and ambitions are, but that's just different to what I would do."