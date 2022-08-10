Cameron Smith shuts down questions about LIV Golf deal: 'I’m here to win the FedEx Cup playoffs'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cameron Smith declined to comment on rumors that he had already inked a deal with the rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit this week, telling media at a press conference on Tuesday that his top priority is to "win the FedEx Cup playoffs."

The six-time PGA Tour winner had been rumored to be the latest player to join LIV Golf — a report that was seemingly confirmed by fellow Aussie Cameron Percy, who told an Australian radio show that both he and Marc Leishman were "gone."

The Telegraph later reported that Smith — who with the No. 2 ranking would be the highest-ranked player to join the league — signed a $100 million deal and would be competing in the circuit’s fourth tournament in Boston next month.

JUDGE RULES LIV GOLFERS SUING PGA CANNOT PARTICIPATE IN FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS

But Smith declined to address the reports, instead reaffirming his commitment to the St. Jude Championship beginning Thursday.

"My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup playoffs. That’s all I’m here for," he told reporters in what would be a brief presser. "If there’s something I need to say regarding the PGA Tour or LIV, it will come from Cameron Smith, not Cameron Percy. I’m a man of my word and whenever you guys need to know anything, it will be said by me."

When questioned further about the reported signing bonus, Smith again declined to comment.

"I have no comment to that, like I said — I’m here to play the FedEx Cup playoffs," he responded. "That’s been my focus for the last week and a half. That’s what I’m here to do. I’m here to win the FedEx Cup playoffs. Like I said, it’ll come from me, it won’t come from Cameron Percy."

Smith said he was "looking forward" to competing at the President’s Cup in late September, but doing so would mean he would not be competing at the LIV Golf series in Boston over Labor Day weekend.

When pressed about it, Smith stuck to his previous remarks.

"I’m here to play the FedEx Cup playoffs, mate. That’s what I’m here to do. I’m here to win the FedEx Cup playoffs, that’s my priority," he replied.

Fresh off a win at the British Open, Smith’s absence on the PGA Tour would largely be considered one of the most notable ones — aside from being the highest-ranked player to join LIV, he is one of the more up-and-coming players on the PGA Tour.

Smith won the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions this year after shooting a tour record of 34 under par. He won the Players Championship just months later and earned his first major win at the British Open, following a second-place finish at the Masters in 2020.