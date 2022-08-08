PGA Tour looks to block LIV golfers from competing in FedEx Cup playoffs, files motion in court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The PGA Tour is not backing down from a lawsuit filed by eleven of its former members now playing in the rival LIV Golf league, asking a federal judge on Monday to deny an appeal that would allow three of those players to participate in the FedEx Cup playoffs beginning this week.

The Tour filed a motion to block a temporary restraining order filed by Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones that would allow them to compete in the St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, beginning on Thursday, arguing that they were aware of the consequences of playing in the Saudi-backed circuit.

"Despite knowing full well that they would breach TOUR Regulations and be suspended for doing so, Plaintiffs have joined competing golf league LIV Golf, which has paid them tens and hundreds of millions of dollars in guaranteed money supplied by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund," the tour said in its opposing motion.

"Plaintiffs have waited nearly two months to seek relief from the Court, fabricating an ‘emergency’ they now maintain requires immediate action," the filing continued. "It doesn't."

Phil Mickelson and 10 other LIV golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit last week claiming the PGA Tour’s indefinite suspensions were aimed at hurting their careers. The three players seeking an injunction to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs argued they qualified prior to joining LIV Golf.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan penned an open letter on Wednesday slamming the lawsuit, calling it an attempt to "freeride" on the "benefits and efforts" of the Tour’s current members.

"Fundamentally, these suspended players — who are now Saudi Golf League — have walked away from the Tour and now want back in. With the Saudi Golf League on hiatus, they’re trying to use lawyers to force their way into competition alongside our members in good standing," the letter read.

"To allow reentry into our events compromises the Tour and the competition, to the detriment of our organization, our players, our partners, and our fans."

The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT Tuesday in San Jose, California, two days before the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events in the chase for the $18 million prize.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.