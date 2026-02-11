UFC champion Tito Ortiz reveals he fled home state California because of Newsom's leadership

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

UFC champion Tito Ortiz never wanted to leave his home state of California.

Born and raised in Huntington Beach, he became a local leader as a council member and later mayor pro tempore of the city.

It's where he built his life as a mixed martial arts star.

But now, at age 51, with a family, Ortiz believed it was not a feasible place to raise his children.

"I never wanted to leave California. But I left because of the crime, the fraud and the growing threat to the safety of my children. Like millions of other parents, I made the difficult decision to move my family to Florida — not for opportunity, but for protection. No parent should ever be forced to flee their home state to keep their children safe," Ortiz told Fox News Digital.

Ortiz blames Gov. Gavin Newsom for the conditions that have pushed his family out of the state.

"Gavin Newsom’s failures didn’t start in Sacramento. He helped devastate San Francisco, then exported those same disastrous policies statewide. The result is undeniable: exploding crime, rampant fraud, lawless streets, unaffordable housing, crushed small businesses and families who no longer feel safe in their own communities," he added.

"California cannot survive more of the same."

Newsom's office has responded to Ortiz's criticisms in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"We’re not sure who Tito Ortiz is, but we wish him well. Bye!" Newsom's office said.

Ortiz, nicknamed "The Huntington Beach Bad Boy" is a pioneering UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion. He held the UFC light heavyweight championship from April 2000 to September 2003, defending it five times.

He finished his professional MMA career with a 21-12-1 record and had his final fight in 2019.

Now, from afar, he hopes to inspire change in his home state by endorsing Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco for California governor in 2026.

For Ortiz, the defining trait that inspires his endorsement is Bianco's handling of the COVID-19 quarantine in 2020, when the sheriff refused to enforce certain lockdown protocols under Newsom's leadership.

"Sheriff Chad Bianco is not a career politician. He is a proven leader with courage and integrity," Ortiz said.

"In 2020, when Gavin Newsom ruled by decree and used fear as a weapon, Sheriff Bianco stood up and refused to enforce unconstitutional lockdowns. He defended churches, small businesses and the fundamental rights of Californians.

"Anyone can talk. Sheriff Bianco acted. When it mattered most, he stood with the people, not the political elite. He has earned my vote, my endorsement and my trust. California deserves leadership that will fight back, restore law and order and put families first again."

Ortiz joins fellow former UFC fighter and Californian Dan Henderson, who told Fox News Digital in November he is endorsing Bianco.

"It was kind of a blessing that he didn't shut everything down as long as we were being responsible with everything. I kind of admired how he handled that whole situation," Henderson said.

"A lot of business owners would have went out of business, and maybe even worse, as far as losing a lot of the things that they had, had he shut all the business down like the governor wanted. … It was more common sense. He didn't panic and think the world was going to end."

Bianco is the frontrunner for the state's 2026 gubernatorial election in several polls, including January polls from EMC Research and Public Policy Polling.

Bianco's biggest challenger in the upcoming race appears to be fellow Republican Steve Hilton, who has been at or near the top of recent polls with the sheriff.

