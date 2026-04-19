Roman Reigns, CM Punk put on professional wrestling masterclass at WrestleMania 42

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CM Punk and Roman Reigns met at WrestleMania 42 in a clash between two titans of the pro wrestling industry who helped shaped WWE over the last 15 years.

Punk entered as the world heavyweight champion, while Reigns was the challenger. Reigns earned the shot at Punk’s title after winning the Royal Rumble in January.

The two went back-and-forth for weeks trading barbs. Punk vowing to "bury" Reigns next to his father, while the "OTC" telling Punk he’s too old. Each competitor put each other through the "Monday Night Raw" announce table on various episodes. Reigns then vowed he would walk out of WWE if he lost to Punk.

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It all led to the raucous brawl that occurred in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium to end the weekend.

Reigns’ entrance music shook the stadium as he walked purposely down the ramp – for the second straight year with no "Wiseman" to back him up or guide him through what vowed to be an incredible match.

Punk came out to the top of the stage and looked over the crowd. He touched the ground, and yelled with the crowd, "It’s clobbering time." The crowd sang "Cult of Personality" as it blared through the stadium.

The match brought an electricity in the air that was missing from Night 1. It had a big fight feel and both Punk and Reigns brought it.

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The two started grappling for control after meeting face-to-face in the middle of the ring for one final round of trash talking. They traded knockdowns and slapped each other around as Reigns gained the advantage to start the match.

A Samoan drop set the stage for Reigns to go on the offensive first. The crowd acknowledged their "Tribal Chief" as he clotheslined Punk outside of the ring.

Punk reversed Reigns’ attempt to bash him into the announce table. But Reigns whipped Punk into the barricade and continued his assault in the crowd. Punk sat on a chair and waited for Reigns to get him. Punk jumped on the barricade and hit a flying clothesline.

Punk’s taunts didn’t last long. Reigns tossed Punk from the announce table onto the ground as the referee begged for both competitors to get back into the ring. Reigns obliged as that was the only way he was going to win the match.

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The match wore on as they traded punches and kicks and pin attempts.

Reigns was the first to attempt his finisher. He tried for a Superman punch but Punk countered. Punk went to the top rope and hit a crossbody and assaulted Reigns with a flurry of punches.

Punk seemingly had the advantage. He hit Reigns with a running knee and a bulldog. He called for the GTS as Reigns laid face down on the mat. Punk went for it, but Reigns battled out of it.

Once again, the match moved to the outside. Punk hit a suicide dive that pushed Reigns onto the announce table. He used it to his advantage.

Then, Punk got a little dangerous. Reigns was laid out on the announce table. He went to the top rope but Reigns quickly got up and avoided the move.

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Reigns mocked Punk as he hung upside down on the turnbuckle. Reigns hit Punk with a Superman punch. Reigns then nailed Punk with the stairs and continued to talk trash to the camera.

Punk appeared helpless as Reigns picked him up. He set up Punk for a powerbomb and blasted him through the announce table. Punk was cut open and Reigns basked in the fans’ applause. He threw Punk into the ring and set him up for a spear.

However, Punk countered and picked him up over his shoulders. Punk hit the GTS and nearly pinned Reigns right there. Punk tried for another GTS, but Reigns nailed him with a spear. Again, for only a two count.

Reigns, frustrated, signaled he was going to steal Punk’s finisher. Punk tried to battle back but Reigns was adamant. He put Punk on his shoulders but Punk countered. Punk kicked Reigns, knocking him down but couldn’t get the three count.

Punk then resorted to mocking Reigns. He took the Ula Fala from a fan and tried to hit a spear. Reigns countered with a guillotine only for Punk to kick out of it and put Reigns into a chokehold. Reigns punched his way out of the submission hold and put Punk back in the guillotine.

As the two broke out of their respective submission holds, they got back up and hit each other with a double clothesline. The fans were ecstatic, yelling "this is awesome," as the match winded down. The crowd was split in who they were rooting for. Chants for both men rang out throughout the stadium as they traded punches.

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Punk was taking off the tape from his hands and threw it onto the ring, distracting the referee enough to hit Reigns with a low blow. Punk tried to pin Reigns, but Reigns kicked out again.

What was it going to take to put either wrestler down?

Punk got Reigns outside of the ring and back onto the announce table. He wanted one final blow. He stepped up to the top rope and nailed Reigns with a flying elbow drop.

The crowd waited with bated breath for the two to get back in the ring. Punk lifted Reigns on his shoulders and hit the GTS. Reigns then fell back onto his shoulders, but Punk couldn’t muster the strength to get off one more move.

Reigns got up and hit Punk with a spear. Punk looked at Reigns and crawled back to him. Reigns hit Punk with one more spear.

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He pinned Punk and won the World Heavyweight Championship.

Reigns becomes a seven-time champion and the first time he’s held the title since he lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.