Rosenthal: NL Could Assemble 'The Greatest' Pitching Staff For All-Star Game

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The MLB All-Star Game is a star-studded event every season, but FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal thinks the 2026 Midsummer Classic could stand above the rest for one specific reason.

"This could be maybe the greatest NL All-Star [pitching] staff assembled, maybe the greatest staff, period," Rosenthal said, when talking with FOX Sports' Kevin Burkhardt. "I'm not saying there's going to be a no-hitter in the All-Star Game, but I'm not saying there won't be either."

Fans hoping to be entertained by offense might be disappointed because the National League could roll out Cy Young winners, World Series champions, up-and-coming rising stars, a pair of pitchers who dominated in May and a strong bullpen.

Here's a look at Rosenthal's predicted historic NL pitching staff.

Former Cy Young Winners

Paul Skenes

In his second MLB season, Skenes won the NL Cy Young Award. He led the league with a 1.97 ERA. His third season hasn't been as dominant, but he still holds an MLB-best 6.25 strikeouts-to-walks rate. For Skenes to be seen as the third or fourth-best pitcher in the NL based off his 2026 stats speaks to the depth of the league.

Chris Sale

Sale won the NL Cy Young award in 2024, when he led the majors with a 2.38 ERA, and led the NL with 235 strikeouts. Still, in his age 37 season, Sale continues to be a step ahead of batters. Across 11 starts, he holds an 8-3 record with a 2.01 ERA. He could be in the running for his second CY Young award.

Masters Of May

Jacob Misiorowski

The flamethrower holds a 6-2 record and a league's-best 108 strikeouts over 12 starts during what will be his first full MLB season, barring injury. Through six starts in the month of May, Misiorowski took it up a notch. He posted a 0.23 ERA, struck out 57 batters and walked only six.

Cristopher Sanchez

Sanchez broke out last season to the tune of an MLB-best 8.1 wins above average metric. He's built on that momentum in 2026, leading the majors with a 1.47 ERA. His production in the month of May has been unparalleled, as he tossed 41 consecutive scoreless innings, and set the Phillies' organizational record of 44 ⅔ innings. That streak hasn't been broken.

World Series Winners

Shohei Ohtani

Rosenthal isn't sure Ohtani would pitch in the All-Star Game if selected as a pitcher, but he's certainly earned that opportunity amid his first full season on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Over nine starts, he holds a 0.82 ERA and a 5-2 record.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yamamoto won the World Series MVP and might not even be the best pitcher on his team. Through 11 starts this season, he's struck out 69 batters and holds a 2.86 ERA.

MLB's Next Generation Of Stars

Chase Burns

After earning a minor-league call-up toward the end of the 2025 season, Burns has broken onto the scene this year. He holds a 7-1 record, a 1.96 ERA, and has sat down 72 batters over 11 starts.

Nolan McLean

The World Baseball Classic star projects to be one of the New York Mets' best future players. He's still searching for consistent form but holds an elite 27.9 strikeout percentage.

Bryce Elder

Elder's success was a big part of the Braves early-season rebound from a down 2025 season, especially as they've managed a slew of pitching injuries. He holds a career-best 2.50 ERA over 11 starts.

Bullpen Of Stars

Mason Miller

It doesn't get much better than Miller out of the pen. After moving to the NL when the San Diego Padres acquired him from the Athletics, he has constantly delivered. In 2026, Miller leads the league with 17 saves. He's allowed just 10 hits and two earned runs in 24 appearances.

Jhoan Duran

Duran is another elite closer that went from the AL to the NL. He has 12 saves in 17 appearances during the 2026 season.