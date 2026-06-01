Eagles Or Patriots: Who Emerges As The A.J. Brown Trade Winner?

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The day has finally come. The trade was announced. Wide receiver A.J. Brown has been moved from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New England Patriots in return for draft compensation, including a 2028 first-round pick.

So which team and which players benefit, and who could take a step back after this blockbuster deal?

FOX Sports' First Things First crew couldn't agree on a unanimous winner. It's a fair conclusion as there are reasons both sides had for agreeing to this trade. Brown is an elite talent, who's surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in six of his seven NFL seasons. A three-time Pro Bowler, he's totaled double-digit touchdowns in two seasons for two different franchises — the Eagles and Tennessee Titans. But now he goes to his third team, reuniting with former Titans and current Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, after a tumultuous and drama-filled fourth year in Philadelphia.

Because of Brown's combination of talent and personality, both the Eagles and Patriots could come out as the winner or loser of this trade.

For the Eagles, it will yield clear results of quarterback Jalen Hurts' caliber.

"It will be interesting to see what the Eagles look like without A.J. Brown because he was a key contributor to who they were and how they were able to unlock the offense," Greg Jennings said.

Hurts' early-career success has largely been helped by a stacked receiving core, including Brown, Devonta Smith and running back Saquon Barkley. With the clear alpha of the group, in Brown, gone, Hurts will be tested to lift up his targets. The Eagles did, however, add receiving depth in preparation for this trade, drafting Makai Lemon in the first-round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and signing free agents Dontavion Wicks, Marquise Brown and Elijah Moore. So there's enough firepower for Hurts to succeed. Thus, he can be rightfully praised if the Eagles do well, and blamed if they falter.

Jennings predicted the latter.

"When you no longer have the bona-fide, bail out, safety valve, that was A.J. Brown — When it came time to bail out that offense, whose number was dialed? Eleven. A.J. Brown," Jennings said. "I'm not bullish on the idea that it's addition by subtraction. I'm not because there's a lot of unknown."

Danny Parkins went one step further.

"I think it's on the board that 2028 first-round pick is used to draft Jalen Hurts' replacement," Parkins said of the compensation Philadelphia received for Brown. "There's a ton of pressure on Jalen Hurts. I think Devonta Smith is a legitimate No. 1, and then every move they did around it is at least somewhat of a flier… So they're going to say, ‘Alright, (Hurts), let’s see what you can do.'"

If that's the case Chris Broussard's confident Hurts is up for the challenge, and ready to rise above Brown's shadow.

"It's probably a relief for Jalen Hurts that you don't have this guy in your ear demanding the football, on the sidelines demanding the football," Broussard said, referring to Brown's antics this past season as "a constant distraction."

"I think Jalen will be fine without A.J.," Broussard added.

As for the Patriots, they'll hope Brown's dramatic ways end now that he's reunited with Vrabel, and paired with quarterback Drake Maye, "a quarterback who can push the ball down the field," Jennings said.

Jennings predicted that Brown would see 150 targets with Maye in 2026, which would be the second most of his career. That volume would give him every opportunity to back up his talk.

"I bet A.J. Brown is thrilled," Jennings said. "I'm excited because now the Patriots get a bona fide, No. 1 receiver. A.J… He can be featured. He can be the guy."

After a four-win season in Maye's 2024 rookie year, the Patriots bounced back in a significant way, finishing 14-3 and winning the AFC Championship. Their run to Super Bowl LX, where they lost 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks, though, came without a true, No. 1 receiver. So Brown, seemingly, represents that missing piece.

"It's obviously great for Drake Maye. It's very good for the Patriots, especially in the short term," FOX Sports' Nick Wright said. "The Patriots are trying to take advantage of Drake Maye's rookie contract."

Broussard, however, says he's not "sitting here saying they're the team to beat in the AFC."

Only time will tell how the A.J. Brown trade impacts the Eagles and Patriots. But for two teams who are linked by two historically great Super Bowls — in 2005 and 2018 — this deal certainly ties their fate together, again.