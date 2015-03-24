Roma holds off Bologna to close gap on Juve

Bologna, Italy (SportsNetwork.com) - Roma secured a nervy 1-0 win at bottom- half side Bologna on Saturday courtesy of a first-half goal from Radja Nainggolan to move to within six points of leaders Juventus.

Nainggolan netted his first goal for Roma since joining the club in January from Cagliari, but the capital side failed to put Bologna away and nearly paid for it in the second half.

Bologna remains two points above the relegation places with the loss, which is the team's fourth straight at home.

Roma will now hope that Juventus drops points against Torino in the Turin derby on Sunday.

The difference in the match arrived in the 37th minute when Miralem Pjanic played a delicate ball over the top to Nainggolan in front of goal, where he applied the finishing touch to beat goalkeeper Gianluca Curci.

Bologna tried to battle back in the second half and came close in the final 20 minutes with two good chances.

The first arrived from a corner kick that Andrea Mantovani redirected just inches past the post, while the second came in stoppage time as Lazaros Christodoulopoulos got under a cross eight yards from goal and sent a diving header wide.