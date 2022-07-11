Roger Federer out of ATP rankings for first time in 25 years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Roger Federer’s absence from tennis has cost him a spot in the ATP rankings.

The legendary superstar was not listed in the latest ATP rankings for the first time since 1997. He had appeared in the singles rankings every week since he made his debut at age 16 in September of that year.

He holds the record for most consecutive weeks at No. 1 with 237 and spent 310 total weeks at No. 1 during his career.

Federer has been battling injuries since making it to the Wimbledon quarterfinals a year ago. He has not played since last year’s tournament. He was ranked 97th before play began this week at the Grand Slam event but now has zero points because the rankings are based on a player’s results over the previous 52 weeks.

The 40-year-old Swiss star intends to make his return in October at a tournament in his home country. He said last week he hoped he could play Wimbledon again. He took part in a ceremony honoring Wimbledon champions.

"Just tried to be successful here and represent the sport well. I hope I did that," he said. "And I hope I can come back ... one more time."

Federer has the men’s record for most wins at Wimbledon with eight. Novak Djokovic picked up his seventh with Sunday’s win over Nick Kyrgios.

"I’ve been lucky enough to play a lot of matches on this court. Feels awkward to be here today in a different type of role," he added. "But it’s great to be here with ... all the other champions. This court has given me my biggest wins, my biggest losses."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.