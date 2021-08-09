Rockies fan screamed for mascot 'Dinger,' didn't yell racial slur, team confirmed

The Colorado Rockies have reportedly determined that a fan did not use a racial slur at Miami Marlins player Lewis Brinson during Sunday’s game. The man was attempting to get the attention of the team’s mascot, "Dinger."

The fan was accused of saying the n-word during the Rockies’ game, however, a video later surfaced of him sitting behind home plate and waving and shouting to the mascot to come by him.

The Rockies said that they spoke to the fan, who confirmed that was what happened . The team also reportedly reviewed video footage from the local broadcast. The Rockies confirmed that no one on the field, including Brinson, heard anything offensive.

Steve Staeger of 9NEWS in Denver said he spoke to the fan, who doesn’t want his identity released. The man told Staeger that he was at the game with his wife and grandkids, and he wanted all of them to take a picture with the Rockies’ mascot.

Staeger says the man was "devastated" that people heard him the wrong way. The man reportedly didn’t hear about any of the news until his daughter called him today because the Rockies called her about the incident.