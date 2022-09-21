Robert Sarver to begin 'process of seeking buyers' for Suns, Mercury after NBA suspension

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Robert Sarver announced Wednesday he will begin "the process of seeking buyers" for the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury.

Sarver’s announcement came after the NBA suspended him for a year and fined him $10 million after an investigation concluded he made racist and misogynistic remarks.

"Words that I deeply regret now overshadow nearly two decades of building organizations that brought people together — and strengthened the Phoenix area — through the unifying power of professional men's and women's basketball," Sarver said in a statement.

"As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness. I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.

"But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible — that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.

"I do not want to be a distraction to these two teams and the fine people who work so hard to bring the joy and excitement of basketball to fans around the world. I want what's best for these two organizations, the players, the employees, the fans, the community, my fellow owners, the NBA and the WNBA. This is the best course of action for everyone.

"In the meantime, I will continue to work on becoming a better person, and continuing to support the community in meaningful ways. Thank you for continuing to root for the Suns and the Mercury, embracing the power that sports has to bring us together."

The NBA had been under pressure to take away the Suns from Sarver after the league said the team owner "repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others" at least five times and "engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees, made many sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees."

Commissioner Adam Silver said he did not "have the right" to take the team away or force him to sell.

"I don’t have the right to take away his team. I don’t want to rest on that legal point because of course there could be a process to take away someone’s team in this league," Silver said last week. "It’s very involved, and I ultimately made the decision that it didn’t rise to that level. But to me, the consequences are severe here on Mr. Sarver."

Sarver acknowledged the discipline in a separate statement.

"Good leadership requires accountability. For the Suns and Mercury organizations, that begins with me," he said. "While I disagree with some of the particulars of the NBA’s report, I would like to apologize for my words and actions that offended our employees. I take full responsibility for what I have done. I am sorry for causing this pain, and these errors in judgment are not consistent with my personal philosophy or my values."