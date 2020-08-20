Rob Gronkowski back in form at first training camp since retirement, Bucs coach says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is already returning to All-Pro form in his first training camp back from retirement, according to his new head coach, Bruce Arians.

"He doesn't have a gigantic elbow brace on. He's moving. He's running fast again. He's got great body control," Arians said Thursday, according to ESPN. "Some of the things -- the stiffness that I saw at the end of his career with all the injuries -- it looks like it's gone."

Gronkowski, 31, won three Super Bowls in nine seasons as a feared offensive weapon for the New England Patriots. He retired following the 2018 season, citing the toll that years of injuries and surgeries had taken on his body.

The Patriots traded Gronkowski’s rights to the Buccaneers in April after he expressed interest in an NFL comeback. The star tight end reunited with his longtime Patriots teammate, quarterback Tom Brady, who signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers during the offseason.

"I'm feeling good out there," Gronkowski said. "My body feels good -- that's why I came back to the game, and that's how I want to be moving. I want to be moving like how I was back in the day, no doubt about that.”

Gronkowski has one year and $10 million left on his current contract. He holds several NFL records, including most receptions and receiving yards by a tight end in Super Bowl history.