The U.S. Open is the final Grand Slam tournament of each tennis season, and 21-year-old Ethan Quinn can speak for every American when he says he loves being able to compete on home soil after a long year of traveling.

But, of course, tennis is an individual sport, and each player in the tournament is battling to be the last one standing, including every American facing compatriots.

Still, Quinn — entering his third U.S. Open with his highest career ranking at No. 84 — explained how tight-knit that group is despite the competitive environment.

The United States led all nations in main draw entries, with 30 players in the men’s and women’s singles fields combined.

"I think we all take a lot of pride in the fact that there are so many of us here," Quinn told Fox News Digital, while also discussing how important Orgain is in helping him meet his protein goals to stay in shape for such a demanding tournament. "I think this is one of the years where there are the most Americans in the main draw. We all take pride in that because it feels like a community."

Before traveling to New York, Quinn competed at the Cincinnati Open the previous week. Though he wasn’t able to make a run for the trophy, he said he loved seeing the camaraderie among his compatriots in the locker room.

"There were like six of us all next to each other, and it’s really fun when you’re all together," he explained. "It’s something I look up to with Reilly [Opelka], Taylor [Fritz], Frances [Tiafoe], and Tommy [Paul]. They all grew up together, they all know each other. They’ve basically known each other for 15 years. You look in the locker room and they’re best friends, and they all push each other. They’re best friends, but when they play each other, they go all out because they don’t want to lose."

"They also want to be the best American. I know Taylor prides himself on being the number one American—he hates losing to other Americans. I, personally, hate losing to other Americans as well."

As Quinn put it, beating "a lot of the Americans" means you’re working your way up the ATP rankings, which is always good. Tournaments like the U.S. Open can also put budding stars like Quinn on the map for fans who don’t follow tennis as closely throughout the year.

"I think being here at the U.S. Open is something we’re all really excited about—something where we all want to push each other. We all want to be the last American standing. It’s just a fun tournament. The environment is unlike any other in the world. There’s no other tournament that matches this energy," Quinn said.

Quinn will begin his U.S. Open men’s singles journey on Sunday afternoon against Switzerland’s Jérôme Kym. And while he knows he needs to look within himself to move on to the second round and beyond, he also knows he has fellow Americans in his corner.

"Tennis is an individual sport, so you usually have to just rely on yourself," he said. "Going through college, I was used to having a team. When you get to the pro level, you really have to figure out once you leave college, ‘All right, who’s my team?’ Having this many Americans who support each other—it’s kind of like our own little college team.

"It’s something we all really appreciate. It’s exciting, and it’s a fun way to go about our lives."

