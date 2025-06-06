Riley Gaines weighs in after WNBA declines OutKick's media credential request

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NCAA swimmer and OutKick contributor Riley Gaines is speaking out after the outlet learned its media credentials request for some WNBA games would not be accommodated.

"A few weeks ago, I made this video highlighting how it appears Brittney Griner said bleep white girl after fouling out in a game against (the) Indiana Fever, the team that Caitlin Clark plays for," Gaines said in a collaborative Instagram post between her verified account and OutKick's official page.

"You can watch and make up your own mind as to what it appears Brittney Griner is saying," Gaines continued. "It's not certain what Griner says (but) there's one way to find out… ask Brittney Griner. However, no one has done that except for OutKick."

The video in question was not accompanied by any audio, but users on social media have speculated on what the WNBA veteran has said.

According to OutKick's Dan Zaksheske, the outlet submitted credentials requests for at least two Atlanta Dream games this season. The requests were for the Dream's road game against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 27 and Friday night's game in Connecticut against the Sun. Both asks were declined by the respective teams.

"Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate your request for a media credential for Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream on Friday, June 6," the Sun said in an email sent to OutKick. "Due to very limited space, priority is given to those that are associated with outlets that have consistently covered the organization for previous seasons."

After briefly mentioning the WNBA's investigation into a report of racist fan behavior at the Fever-Sky matchup on May 17, which were allegedly directed at Angel Reese, Gaines pointed out OutKick's previous experiences with obtaining credentials.

"We've never had any trouble getting credentials with any professional sports league in the past, but wouldn't you know now they suddenly have very limited space."

Gaines said the recent decision will not prevent the outlet from presenting uncomfortable questions to sports figures. "Regardless, we at OutKick are going to keep asking the tough questions," she vowed.

Fox News Digital also submitted a request to cover Friday's Dream-Sun game. That request was not approved as it was submitted "post the 72-hour deadline," a spokesperson said, adding that accommodations could not be made "due to space limitations."

