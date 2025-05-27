WNBA investigation finds no evidence of hateful comments toward Angel Reese

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The WNBA and the Indiana Fever announced that the allegations of "hateful comments" directed toward Angel Reese on May 17 were "not substantiated."

Reese and her Chicago Sky faced the Fever and Caitlin Clark, and at one point, the two had to be separated after a flagrant foul by Clark against Reese.

The association announced the next day that it would launch an investigation into the alleged comments. On Tuesday, the investigation closed.

"We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated," the Fever said in a statement.

"At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we are committed to providing the best possible basketball experience for players and fans where hate speech has absolutely no place. Indiana is home to the world's greatest fans, and we look forward to an exciting season of Fever basketball."

Added the WNBA, "Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated [the report]. The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct."

The WNBA launched its "No Space for Hate" campaign before the 2025 season tipped off. The campaign will include the use of AI social media monitoring tools that will help the league enforce a revised code of conduct.

"As part of the comprehensive plan, the WNBA is rolling out an AI-powered technology solution to monitor social media activity, in partnership with players and teams, to help protect the community from online hate speech and harassment," it said.

A revised WNBA fan code of conduct includes regulations for fans on social media and threats of sanctioning those fans from official content if they are violated. The new policy lists racist, homophobic, sexist, sexual, threatening or libelous content as "subject to blocking or deletion."

Clark's Fever went 3-1 against the Sky last season and routed Chicago, 93-58, on May 17. The two teams face off three more times this season, with both of their next two at the United Center in Chicago.

However, Clark is in danger of missing their next contest, slated for June 7, as Clark is said to be out for at least two weeks with a quad injury.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.