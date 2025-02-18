WNBA star Brittney Griner pulls out of speaking engagement after finding concerning message near hotel room

Brittney Griner, a 10-time WNBA All-Star, was a no-show for a speaking engagement she was booked for just outside of Washington, D.C.

The Atlanta Dream center's decision stemmed from a note she discovered near the entrance to her hotel room in National Harbor, Maryland. Griner was scheduled to speak at the Women Grow Leadership Summit on Feb. 17. But, event organizers informed attendees that Griner pulled out after she saw "threatening objects and words" outside her hotel room.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The note in question contained the words "Gay Baby Jail," WUSA 9 reported. The words appeared to be written on a piece of duct tape.

The Prince George's County Police Department confirmed the launch of an investigation at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, the site of the conference.

2025 WNBA DRAFT NO. 1 PICK ODDS: PAIGE BUECKERS HEAVILY FAVORED

"Detectives have learned the phrase 'gay baby jail' is commonly used as a video game reference," a statement from police obtained by TMZ Sports read. "At the time the tape was located, a large convention was taking place at the Gaylord which attracts thousands of people, many with an interest in anime as well as video game enthusiasts. At this time, detectives have uncovered no link to or threat against the guest who located the tape."

Women Grow is an organization that brings women together with the goal of promoting leadership within the cannabis industry. Women Grow CEO Dr. Chanda Macias told WUSA9 that the hotel staff claimed the message was a cruel joke which a previous guest left, which was ultimately not removed by housekeeping.

"I don't know what their protocols are, but I don't know why rooms wouldn't be cleaned," Macias said.

Investigators did add that "detectives are working to determine who placed the piece of tape, when it was done and the intention behind it."

A 2013 interview with Sports Illustrated is believed to have marked the first time Griner pubically discussed her sexuality. During the interview, Griner was asked about the differences in public acceptance as it related to male athletes vs. female athletes revealing their sexuality.

"I really couldn't give an answer on why that's so different," Griner told the outlet at the time. "Being one that's out, it's just being who you are. Again, like I said, just be who you are." Griner added that she did not prioritize what others thought of her personal life.

"Don't worry about what other people are going to say, because they're always going to say something, but, if you're just true to yourself, let that shine through. Don't hide who you really are," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Griner, a two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, has been married to Cherelle Griner, since 2019. The couple welcomed their first child together in July 2024.

Griner spent the first 11 seasons of her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury. She signed a contract with the Dream in January.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.