Rick Pitino offers sharp suggestion to NCAA after St John's crushing loss to Duke: 'Left us disappointed'

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St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino had some advice for the NCAA following the Red Storm’s heartbreaking loss to Duke in the Sweet 16 on Friday night: let the losers go first.

Pitino opened his press conference with a point of order after he said his team was left "hanging" for over a half-hour following its narrow loss to Duke.

"One suggestion for the NCAA, when you have interviews on the court for Duke – for the winning team … is to have the losing team go first because you left us disappointed in the locker room while the other team is celebrating, rightfully so."

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He continued, "You should let the losing team go first and let the winning team have as long as you want. Just a suggestion."

Waiting on the sidelines added to a tough night for St. John’s.

Duke rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to knock the No. 5 seed St. John’s out of the NCAA tournament with an 80-75 win and advance to the Elite Eight, where the Blue Devils will face UConn.

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"It was our defense that broke down," Pitino said during the press conference. . "It wasn’t so much not being in the right place. We just got bullied to the basket. They do that to a lot of teams. That’s why they’re the No. 1-ranked team in the country. We couldn’t defend the bully drives."

Caleb Foster also made his return from a broken foot, scoring 11 points in the second half, while Isaiah Evans added 25 points, and Cameron Boozer totaled 22 points and 10 rebounds.

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Duke is 3-2 against UConn in the NCAA Tournament but has lost the last two, including the 1999 title game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.