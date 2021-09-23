Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Richard Sherman on potential return to NFL: 'I’ve got a decade of character and tape to be judged off of'

Sherman said that he has 'a decade worth of résumé that should stand more firmly than a momentary lapse in judgment'

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman says he’s ready to return to the NFL.

In an interview with USA Today, Sherman said he has "a decade worth of résumé that should stand more firmly than a momentary lapse in judgment."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sherman was referencing his arrest in July that led to five misdemeanor charges.

"I’ve got a decade of character and tape to be judged off of. If you’re judging me off of a momentary lapse, I’m probably not the player for you either way," Sherman said.

According to the Mercury News, Sherman was arrested July 14 after he allegedly attempted to break into his in-laws’ home after he was in a car accident in a highway construction zone.

JAGUARS' MYLES JACK SAYS HE WAS HIT WITH $20K FINE FOR TAUNTING

Sherman was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless endangerment of road workers, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and malicious mischief. Two days after his arrest, Sherman released a statement acknowledging that he needed help.

Sherman, a three-time All-Pro, starred in Seattle for the Seahawks from 2011-2017. He won the 2014 Super Bowl as a key member of the Seahawks defense and "Legion of Boom" defensive backfield.  

After leaving the Seahawks, Sherman joined the San Francisco 49ers and played with them from 2018-2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ESPN reported this week that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were interested in acquiring Sherman.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com