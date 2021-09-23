Richard Sherman on potential return to NFL: 'I’ve got a decade of character and tape to be judged off of'

Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman says he’s ready to return to the NFL.

In an interview with USA Today, Sherman said he has "a decade worth of résumé that should stand more firmly than a momentary lapse in judgment."

Sherman was referencing his arrest in July that led to five misdemeanor charges.

"I’ve got a decade of character and tape to be judged off of. If you’re judging me off of a momentary lapse, I’m probably not the player for you either way," Sherman said.

According to the Mercury News , Sherman was arrested July 14 after he allegedly attempted to break into his in-laws’ home after he was in a car accident in a highway construction zone.

Sherman was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless endangerment of road workers, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and malicious mischief. Two days after his arrest, Sherman released a statement acknowledging that he needed help.

Sherman, a three-time All-Pro, starred in Seattle for the Seahawks from 2011-2017. He won the 2014 Super Bowl as a key member of the Seahawks defense and "Legion of Boom" defensive backfield.

After leaving the Seahawks, Sherman joined the San Francisco 49ers and played with them from 2018-2020.

ESPN reported this week that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were interested in acquiring Sherman.