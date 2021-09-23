Jaguars' Myles Jack says he was hit with $20K fine for taunting

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack said on Thursday that he was handed a $20,000 fine for taunting during Week 1’s game against the Houston Texans.

Moving forward, Jack doesn’t plan on saying anything to anyone for the rest of the season.

"I’m done talking. I’m only talking to my teammates the rest of the year," Jack said via The Associated Press .

The NFL has made it clear that it wants to put an end to taunting in 2021.

However, fans and players haven’t been receptive to the new rule. During Week 2 games, there were many questionable taunting penalties called, and it simply didn’t sit well with everyone tuning in.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates shared his thoughts about the new taunting rules, which prompted a response from arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

"There’s virtually nothing we can all agree on on this app except that the NFL’s new taunting rule STINKS," Yates wrote on social media.

Tom Brady responded: "AGREE!"

There were other similar reactions on social media regarding the taunting rule as well. Jack is one of the many players who isn't a fan of the league’s crackdown on trash-talking on the field.

Through two games, Jack leads the Jaguars with 15 total tackles.