Retired Eagles star Jason Kelce's Tesla Cybertruck bumper sticker takes jab at rival Cowboys

The rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys dates back decades.

Jason Kelce, who spent his entire standout career with the Eagles, knows how intense games between the division foes tend to be.

Although he announced his decision to retire from the NFL in April, Kelce's competitive spirit appears to be in midseason form.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The seven-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman was spotted standing outside his Telsa Cybertruck in a video posted to social media that showed Kelce pointing to a bumper sticker on the back of the battery-powered vehicle.

The sticker depicted a cartoon likeness of Benjamin Franklin urinating on the Cowboys' logo.

The sticker appeared to be a take on "Calvin and Hobbes," a comic strip that launched in 1985 and concluded in 1995.

JASON KELCE'S SUPER BOWL RING 'OFFICIALLY GONE' AFTER CHILI POOL DIVING COMPETITION

Other versions of the decal feature the character "Calvin" urinating on sports logos or other symbols.

Kelce was selected in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft and played 13 seasons. He received All-Pro honors six times throughout his storied career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was a key part of the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl championship team. Kelce will join ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" this season. Kelce also co-hosts the "New Heights" along with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.