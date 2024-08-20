Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Retired Eagles star Jason Kelce's Tesla Cybertruck bumper sticker takes jab at rival Cowboys

Kelce spent his entire 13-year career with the Eagles

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys dates back decades.

Jason Kelce, who spent his entire standout career with the Eagles, knows how intense games between the division foes tend to be. 

Although he announced his decision to retire from the NFL in April, Kelce's competitive spirit appears to be in midseason form.

Jason Kelce at gold tournament

Former NFL player Jason Kelce waves to fans at the 18th hole at the 2024 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course July 14, 2024, in Stateline, Nev. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The seven-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman was spotted standing outside his Telsa Cybertruck in a video posted to social media that showed Kelce pointing to a bumper sticker on the back of the battery-powered vehicle.

The sticker depicted a cartoon likeness of Benjamin Franklin urinating on the Cowboys' logo. 

Jason Kelce vs Bucs

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles on the bench during the fourth quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The sticker appeared to be a take on "Calvin and Hobbes," a comic strip that launched in 1985 and concluded in 1995.

Other versions of the decal feature the character "Calvin" urinating on sports logos or other symbols.

Jason Kelce vs Giants

Jason Kelce (62) of the Philadelphia Eagles directs his team during the first half of a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium Jan. 7, 2024. in East Rutherford, N.J. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Kelce was selected in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft and played 13 seasons. He received All-Pro honors six times throughout his storied career.

He was a key part of the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl championship team. Kelce will join ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" this season. Kelce also co-hosts the "New Heights" along with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

