Red Wings: Babcock can speak with other teams

Detroit, MI (SportsNetwork.com) - The Detroit Red Wings have given Mike Babcock the option to speak with other teams about their coaching vacancies.

Babcock's current contract runs through June 30 and the Red Wings apparently want him back, but will allow him to explore other potential jobs.

Red Wings general manager Ken Holland said he'd like to know Babcock's status by the end of the month.

"I want Mike back as coach," Holland said, according to the team's official website. "I want Mike here if Mike wants to be here."

Babcock has spent the past 10 seasons behind the Red Wings' bench and guided the club to its last Stanley Cup title in 2008. Detroit reached the Cup Finals the following year and lost to Pittsburgh.

The Red Wings were 43-25-14 this past season and extended their playoff run to 24 straight years. They lost to Tampa Bay in a seven-game first-round series and have been eliminated in the first round three of the last four years.

Babcock has a record of 458-223-105 with Detroit after two years coaching the Ducks. He guided Anaheim to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2003 and has an overall mark of 527-285-138 with an 82-62 playoff record.

Current coaching vacancies in the NHL include the Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers.