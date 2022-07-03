Expand / Collapse search
Boston Red Sox
Published

Red Sox's Josh Winckowski unimpressed with Wrigley Field, Cubs manager responds

Wrigley Field is one of the oldest ballparks in Major League Baseball

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski took a shot at Wrigley Field following the team’s loss to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.

Wrigley Field is one of the oldest and most historic stadiums in all of Major League Baseball. But for Winckowski, it wasn’t all that impressive when comparing it to Fenway Park.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Josh Winckowski sits in the dugout before the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Josh Winckowski sits in the dugout before the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

"A little underwhelming. Fenway kind of has a presence to it. I really didn’t get that here, to be honest. I said to my mom last night, this place is very stock standard, if you ask me. I didn’t really feel anything, to be honest. It kind of just felt like another ballpark," he said, via Mass Live.

Cubs manager David Ross had the luxury of playing for Chicago and Boston during his career.

He pushed back on Winckowski’s Wrigley remarks.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Josh Winckowski throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. 

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Josh Winckowski throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022.  (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

"Underwhelming? I don’t know what his life experience is, but I appreciate this place a lot. I’ve got a lot of history here. This is one of the best [ballparks] I’ve ever been around," Ross said, via NBC Sports Chicago.

The former catcher who won World Series titles with both teams said his experience was "pretty amazing."

"I’ve been part of a World Series in both. [Saturday] night at Wrigley felt pretty awesome. It was nice to have fans on their feet, the ‘Go, Cubs, Go,’ packed house. It was fun," Ross said.

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, left, smiles as he talks with relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr., after Mark Leiter Jr., replaced starting pitcher Alec Mills during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, left, smiles as he talks with relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr., after Mark Leiter Jr., replaced starting pitcher Alec Mills during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

"Fenway’s the same. Historic. You walk into it, just like here, beautiful ballpark — a lot of history there. Very similar from my vantage point. Two amazing ballparks and great places to play, great fan bases, intense. Fun atmosphere."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.