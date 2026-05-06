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Boston Red Sox

Red Sox broadcast fumes at Framber Valdez for acting like a child in bench-clearing move: 'What a joke'

NESN's Will Middlebrooks called the plunking 'weak' after Valdez gave up back-to-back home runs

By Zach Dean Fox News
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Stop the presses — the Boston Red Sox have won two games in a row. That's right. One more win today, and that will be something we call a "winning streak." Look out, MLB!

Of course, Boston's latest win over the Detroit Tigers didn't come without some serious drama. It's 2026. There is always drama in Boston this year, it seems.

The Sox absolutely pummeled Detroit, 10-3, Tuesday night in a game that was a laugher from the start. Boston jumped on Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez all night long, belting three homers and touching him for 10 runs over three-plus innings. Yikes.

Framber Valdez walking toward clubhouse after ejection at Comerica Park

Framber Valdez of the Detroit Tigers walks to the clubhouse after being ejected during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich., on May 5, 2026. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Valdez's fourth and final inning is where things really went south. He gave up a mammoth home run to Wilson Contreras to start the frame, and then another one to Wilyer Abreu. The third batter of the inning, Trevor Story, was then belted in the back on the first pitch from Valdez.

And that's when things spiraled:

NESN booth rips Valdez, rightfully so

"You can't get them out, so you throw at them. What a joke. The one guy who caused it is hiding in the back," said NESN analyst Will Middlebrooks.

"That is weak," added play-by-play man Dave O'Brien. "You give up three home runs, back-to-back shots, and then you drill Trevor Story."

And, just to bring it all home:

"Well, let's just hope he doesn't cross up his catcher now that he's mad," said Middlebrooks.

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I mean, just a beatdown from the Red Sox ... and their broadcast team! Finally, this team is showing some FIGHT this season. It only took six weeks. Better late than never, I reckon.

Manager A.J. Hinch arguing with Willson Contreras at Comerica Park in Detroit

Manager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers argues with Willson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on May 5, 2026. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Obviously, this was intentional. Valdez tried to play dumb after the game when asked about it, but come on. Stevie Wonder knew he plunked Trevor Story on purpose. It's the oldest trick in the book.

You've gotten rocked all night long. You've given up 10 (!!!) runs before the fans even got to their seats. Wilson Contreras hit his to the moon and threw his bat to the first row.

So, naturally, someone's getting hit. That someone happened to be Trevor Story, right in the middle of the numbers in the back. That's Pitching 101.

As for the Red Sox broadcast crew ripping Valdez, I don't blame them, either. Will Middlebrooks is a former big leaguer. He's seen it all. He's not shy in the NESN or WEEI booth, nor should he be. Speak your mind! That's why you're there.

Players and coaches from Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox on Comerica Park field

Players and coaches from the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox gather on the field at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan, on May 5, 2026, following a hit-by-pitch from Tigers left-hander Framber Valdez. (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

This is why we want professional athletes in the booth. I want to hear what they think when something like this happens, so I can make sure what I'm thinking is correct.

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Now, I didn't really need that confirmation in this case, but it was still nice to have.

The Red Sox, by the way, never retaliated. I would expect that to change today.

Zach Dean is a writer for OutKick. 

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