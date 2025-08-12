Red Sox's Alex Bregman makes history in return to Astros home ballpark, drawing cheers and jeers from fans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Red Sox star Alex Bregman, who won two Series titles with the Houston Astros, had a memorable homecoming. On Monday, Bregman made his way into the visitors clubhouse for the first time.

He was greeted with raucous cheers during his first at-bat as a visiting player. The third baseman made the most of the moment by crushing a two-run homer to give Boston an early lead.

"Every time you hit a homer in the big leagues, it’s pretty special. But to be able to do it first at-bat back here was a pretty cool moment I’ll never forget," Bregman said.

Bregman's home run was historic. He became the first MLB player in more than six decades to hit a homer in their first career plate appearance on the road against a club they won at least two World Series titles with. Duke Snider is the last player on record to accomplish the feat when he homered in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1963.

By the time Bregman made his way towards home plate for his second at-bat, many of the fans were singing a different tune. Bregman hinted that the boos were expected and overall good-natured.

"I loved it," he said. "I was hoping they would."

Bregman added a base hit to go 2-for-4 on the night.

The Astros also honored Bregman with a video tribute that highlighted some of the special moments he had during his time in the team's uniform. The Astros faithful gave Bregman a standing ovation once the video ended. Bregman said he enjoyed the moment.

"Really cool. Great moment," Bregman said. "Just tried to soak it all in. AC [manager Alex Cora] told me to enjoy it, and I really tried to."

The Astros ultimately mounted a comeback to take the first game of the three-game series. The Red Sox entered Tuesday's game with 65 wins, while the Astros had 67 games in the win column.

