49ers, Brock Purdy agree to massive 5-year, $265 million contract extension: reports

The San Francisco 49ers and star quarterback Brock Purdy reportedly have agreed to a five-year, $265 million contract extension on Friday, per ESPN.

Purdy, 25, goes from "Mr. Irrelevant" in the 2022 NFL Draft to one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Purdy will reportedly receive $181 million in total guaranteed money, with $165.05 million of that coming in the first three years of the contract, per NFL Network. The contract runs through the 2030 season.

In three seasons, Purdy has a 23-13 regular-season record and made the Pro Bowl once. He is 4-2 in the playoffs.

Purdy was thrust into action during his rookie season when quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both got injured.

In five regular-season starts his rookie season, Purdy went 5-0, completing 67.4% of his passes for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. His rookie year performance carried over into his second season.

In 16 starts, Purdy led the 49ers to a 12-4 record and finished fourth in MVP voting. The Iowa State product completed 69.4% of his passes for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Purdy's play was one of the main reasons the team won the NFC Championship and went to the Super Bowl in just his first year as a starter. The 49ers narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 25-22, in overtime in the Super Bowl.

Last season, both the 49ers and Purdy took a step back as the team was decimated by injuries to key players.

The 49ers went 6-9 in Purdy's starts, and they missed the playoffs a year after making the Super Bowl.

Purdy's stats took a dip last season, as his completion percentage dropped to 65.9% as he threw for 3,864 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Yet despite the down season last year, the 49ers made sure their franchise quarterback was not going to hit free agency and remain with the team for the foreseeable future.

