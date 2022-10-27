Expand / Collapse search
LeBron James drops to 0-4 for first time since rookie season, Lakers one of three winless teams

James vowed to fix his turnover issue and be more aggressive

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 0-4 on the season with a 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

The loss marked the first time James has lost the first four games to start the regular season since his rookie season when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2003-04, James was just 19 years old, and the Cavaliers started the year off 0-5. They also lost their fourth game to the Nuggets.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James argues for a call in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Denver.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James argues for a call in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

James scored 19 points, recorded nine assists and grabbed seven rebounds, managing to keep his double-digit streak to 1,100 games. He told reporters after the game he wanted to be more aggressive in the future. He had eight turnovers.

"I wasn't aggressive enough in a lot of my turnovers," the Lakers star said, via ESPN. "I was coming off a lot of screens, looking to pass, get guys involved, and I wasn't aggressive enough.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James heads to the bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Denver. 

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James heads to the bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"That's an easy fix for me. I'll be much better on Friday with that. I've done it over and over the course of my career. That's an easy fix. I'm not worried about that."

Denver got 31 points and 13 rebounds from reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. He was one assist shy of a triple-double.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, hugs Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, #6, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Denver. 

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, hugs Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, #6, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Los Angeles is one of three teams without a win. The Sacramento Kings are 0-3 and the Orlando Magic are 0-5. The Lakers will stay on the road for their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

