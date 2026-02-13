Reactions pour in after Ole Miss coach's head-turning testimony about new fathers during football season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was awarded a sixth year of eligibility by a Mississippi judge Thursday, but not before one of his coaches’ testimonies raised eyebrows.

Joe Judge, Ole Miss' quarterbacks coach, took the stand Thursday to discuss how important recovery is to athletes, considering one of Chambliss' arguments was that he deserved a medical redshirt for the 2022 season because of a severe case of tonsillitis that prevented him from sleeping properly and performing at full capacity.

Judge, who once gave a nearly 12-minute answer during his tumultuous time as the New York Giants head coach, then rambled about how fathers who are athletes "got to have different priorities" if they have a newborn during the season.

"This is always a tough conversation to have, it’s not even popular. We would have to educate significant others who may have been pregnant during the season or have a baby during the season, and you have to educate them on, ‘You have this baby in the middle of season, that father has to play good football,'" Judge said.

"It’s a day-by-day production business. He has to be ready to perform and go out there and play. And when I say that is, you need to let him sleep, he needs to be in another room detached. You have to explain to the mother like, ‘Hey, listen, he ain’t waking up for midnight feedings.

"After the season, he’s full metal jacket. You do whatever you want with him. He can change every diaper. But in season, he’s got to have different priorities.’"

Reactions were strong against Judge.

"I wouldn’t recommend sending your sons to play under this type of leadership. Good coaches know they aren’t just developing athletes but future husbands, wives, dads, moms and leaders beyond the weight room and competition," one X user wrote.

"Never take advice from a coach that ran this play," Onyx Odds wrote along with a screenshot of an infamous Giants quarterback sneak on third-and-9 from their own 4-yard line in the 2021 season (the play arguably led to Judge's firing).

Another user said Judge's words were "goofball messaging."

"I’m a father myself I’ll always prioritize my kids needs over anything else. On top of that the things a woman has to deal with post childbirth is far worse than being tired at practice," the user said.

"Sure hope he never talks about developing his players into good men. Ever," NFL.com columnist Judy Battista added..

Two Giants reporters, however, quickly came to the defense of Judge.

"Joe is a good person, and he’s speaking about the realities of managing responsibilities for college players and their significant others during that uniquely pressurized period of their lives. Clipping this to ‘get’ him is bulls---," said The Athletic's Pat Leonard.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan echoed similar sentiments.

"Ironically, Joe Judge is the most family-oriented coaches I've seen. He's at Ole Miss in part because his son is on the team. And outside of football he does everything with his wife and four kids," he said.

Perhaps Judge's testimony was enough, as Chambliss, whose appeal was denied by the NCAA, got the sixth year he sought. The judge in the case said the NCAA "operated in bad faith."

