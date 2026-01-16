Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss sues NCAA to get sixth season of eligibility

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has sued the NCAA after being denied a sixth year of eligibility.

Chambliss' lawyers are asking a Mississippi judge for a preliminary injunction that would allow him to play one more collegiate season, according to multiple reports.

The NCAA formally rejected his request for a sixth year of eligibility Jan. 9 due to him and his team not being able to provide evidence he was suffering from an "incapacitating injury or illness" when he did not play for Division II Ferris State in 2022 due to apparent respiratory issues.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"In November, Ole Miss filed a waiver request for football student-athlete Trinidad Chambliss, seeking to extend his five-year Division I eligibility clock, citing an incapacitating illness or injury. Approval requires schools to submit medical documentation provided by a treating physician at the time of a student’s incapacitating injury or illness, which was not provided," the statement says.

"The documents provided by Ole Miss and the student’s prior school include a physician’s note from a December 2022 visit, which stated the student-athlete was ‘doing very well’ since he was seen in August 2022.

"Additionally, the student-athlete’s prior school indicated it had no documentation on medical treatment, injury reports or medical conditions involving the student-athlete during that time frame and cited "developmental needs and our team’s competitive circumstances" as its reason the student-athlete did not play in the 2022-23 season. The waiver request was denied."

TRUMP WARNS COLLEGE SPORTS ARE IN 'BIG TROUBLE' IN CRYPTIC POST

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said the school would appeal the ruling.

"We are disappointed with today's announcement by the NCAA and plan to appeal the decision to the Committee level," Carter said in a social media post, in which he included the flag of Trinidad and Tobago. "Additionally, we will continue to work in conjunction with Trinidad's representatives in other avenues of support."

Chambliss' attorney also released a statement that day suggesting litigation could be coming.

"I understand that Ole Miss will file an appeal with the NCAA. However, there’s now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad’s rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn’t care less about the law or doing the right thing," Tom Mars said.

"Whether to pursue that course of action is a decision only Trinidad and his parents can make."

Chambliss and his legal team will go to court in an effort to keep him on the field for the 2026 season.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The NCAA referred to its Jan. 9 statement when contacted for a response to the lawsuit by Fox News Digital.

Ole Miss came within a quarter of advancing to the NCAA semifinal, losing a 31-27 thriller to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl Jan. 8.