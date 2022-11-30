Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Warriors' Bob Myers tired of hearing 'Mamba Mentality', suggests athletes ‘Come up with something else’

Mamba Mentality is now synonymous with Bryant's confidence and relentlessness

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers wants athletes to restrain from using the phrase "Mamba Mentality."

During an appearance on the "All The Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Myers said he thinks it is disrespectful to the late Kobe Bryant because he was one of a kind.

"When people use the 'Mamba Mentality,' you guys don’t do that. You’re not him," Myers said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

General Manager, Bob Myers of the Golden State Warriors talks to the media during the press conference on July 30, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

General Manager, Bob Myers of the Golden State Warriors talks to the media during the press conference on July 30, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco. (Photo by Josh Leung/NBAE via Getty Images)

The "Mamba Mentality" encompasses living with a purposeful intensity, being fully committed and removing all the self-doubt. Bryant built his legendary NBA career on a foundation of unwavering self-belief.

Myers went on to say he becomes annoyed when he hears people utter the phrase.

"Nobody should be allowed to say that. I’m sorry. There is nobody there like him. ... When people say that, it bothers me and I’m like, I don’t pretend like I do that, but I’m like, you don’t get to say that. That’s not a throwaway line. … I’m sorry, but that went with him. Come up with something else."

NATALIA BRYANT, DAUGHTER OF LATE KOBE BRYANT, FILES RESTRAINING ORDER REQUEST AGAINST ALLEGED STALKER

Myers also noted that the league is filled with great players, many of which are highly-competitive. However, Myers does believe Bryant had the unique ability to take his opponents' will.

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers high-fives fans during the championship parade in downtown Oakland, California, June 12, 2018.

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers high-fives fans during the championship parade in downtown Oakland, California, June 12, 2018. (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

"Not many guys want to take your will. A lot of guys want to beat you. Not many guys want to take your will and make it, so you know never to try that again. ‘Like, how dare you try to beat me? How dare you think you’re going to come out here and beat me?’ but nobody lives like [that], that’s what I’m saying. That is not normal," Myers said.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers arrives to the arena prior to Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers arrives to the arena prior to Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

In an interview with Amazon Book Review in 2018 about his book "The Mamba Mentality: How I Play," Bryant explained the principles of the phrase.

"Mamba mentality is all about focusing on the process and trusting in the hard work when it matters most," he said. "It’s the ultimate mantra for the competitive spirit. It started just as a hashtag that came to me one day, and it’s grown into something athletes -- and even non-athletes -- embrace as a mindset."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Myers has been named Executive of the Year twice. Under Myers leadership, Golden State has won four NBA Championships.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings