Kobe Bryant's teammate reveals how 'intense' his Michael Jordan obsession really was

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s no secret the late Kobe Bryant looked up to Michael Jordan. The two NBA legends shared a bond throughout their careers that carried on until Bryant’s tragic passing.

In a new documentary that’s coming out about Bryant, some of his former teammates would even call Bryant’s idolization of Jordan an obsession. He truly wanted to be like Mike.

"He was so intense on being like Michael, be better than Michael," Bryant’s teammate Eddie Jones said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nick Van Exel also gave his Bryant-Jordan anecdote, saying that he lent highlight VHS tapes of Jordan to Bryant, who wanted to get his hands on anything

"Everything that MJ did, Kobe did, like chewing the gum, the walking, the moves, the footwork. I used to have VHS tapes back in the day full of highlights of Michael Jordan. Kobe asked to borrow them, and I’ve never seen those tapes again," Van Exel said.

VANESSA BRYANT JURY AWARD TO BE SLASHED BY $1M DUE TO ERROR, REPORT

Much like Jordan, Van Exel said he immediately saw the "swag and confidence" that Bryant had at just 18 years old when he broke into the NBA.

Though many still believe Jordan to be the best player in NBA history, Bryant has been brought up in that conversation.

In 20 NBA seasons, Bryant collected 18 All-Star Game bids, including 17 straight from 1999 to his final year in 2015. He’s a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, 15-time All-NBA selection, the 2007-08 MVP, two-time Finals MVP and two-time scoring champion, just to name a few accolades.

However, Jordan has Bryant beat by one ring, never losing in an NBA Finals series over his career. Jordan was also MVP of the league five times to Bryant’s one, though Bryant has him beat in All-NBA nods (Jordan had 11).

JULIUS ERVING DOESN'T THINK NBA SHOULD RETIRE KOBE BRYANT'S NUMBER LEAGUE-WIDE LIKE BILL RUSSELL

There’s no doubting the similarities in their game play, though, as Van Exel pointed out the mannerism even being the same let alone the moves on the court.

Jordan was a role model to many, but Bryant is his most accomplished in the NBA to date.

Jordan would speak at Bryant’s memorial in Los Angeles following his death and the death of his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter accident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In the game of basketball, in life as a parent, Kobe left nothing in the tank. He left it all on the floor. Maybe it surprised people that Kobe and I were very close friends. But we were very close friends. Kobe was my dear friend, he was like a little brother. Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparison between he and I. I just wanted to talk about Kobe," he said.