Baltimore Ravens

Ravens’ Zay Flowers avoids disciplinary action after NFL says ‘insufficient evidence’ in alleged assault probe

Flowers was never charged and the investigation was suspended

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers will not face any disciplinary action from the NFL in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident in January, the league announced Thursday. 

The Boston College standout, who is entering his second season with the Ravens, was being investigated in early February after police in Massachusetts contacted police in Baltimore County over a reported assault, WBAL reported at the time. 

Zay Flowers runs the ball

Zay Flowers, #4 of the Baltimore Ravens, runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

According to the report, the woman said she was bruised during an alleged assault in February involving an NFL player. She also claimed the brother of the person involved pulled out a gun during the incident.

Flowers, 23, was never charged, and the investigation was suspended by Baltimore County Police.

This week, the NFL announced that there was "insufficient evidence" to determine if Flowers violated the league’s personal conduct policy. 

Zay Flowers warms up

Zay Flowers, #4 of the Baltimore Ravens, warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

RAVENS ROOKIE ZAY FLOWERS INVOLVED IN ALLEGED DOMESTIC ASSAULT INVESTIGATION: REPORT

"Following a review, the NFL concluded there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that Zay Flowers engaged in any activity that violated the NFL's personal conduct policy," the statement read. 

"There will be no action taken by the league and Flowers remains eligible to participate in all team activities."

Zay Flowers celebrates

Zay Flowers, #4 of the Baltimore Ravens, celebrates making a catch for a touchdown during the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Flowers finished his rookie campaign with 77 receptions, 858 yards and five touchdowns. In the Ravens’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, the rookie wideout registered five receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.