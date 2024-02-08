Ravens rookie Zay Flowers involved in alleged domestic assault investigation: report

Baltimore County police are reportedly looking into an alleged domestic assault incident involving Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers, per the Baltimore Banner.

The outlet's report adds that the police department in Acton, Massachusetts, is also involved in the investigation into an incident that occurred in the Owings Mills area of Baltimore on Jan. 21.

Baltimore County police acknowledged the investigation into Flowers after being made aware of the alleged assault, per the Baltimore Banner.

With the investigation still ongoing, both police departments declined to comment on the matter to the Baltimore Banner.

The Baltimore County police and Acton police did not answer a Fox News Digital request for comment on the incident. Flowers’ agent, Zac Hiller, also did not respond to a request for comment.

"We are aware of the report regarding Zay Flowers," the Ravens said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We take these matters seriously and will have no further comment at this time."

Flowers has not been charged with a crime, per the Baltimore Banner.

Flowers, the Ravens’ first-round pick in 2023, played in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Baltimore on Jan. 28, one week after police received the alleged domestic violence report.

The Boston College product is coming off a record-setting rookie campaign for the Ravens, helping them earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the playoffs.

Flowers totaled 77 catches and 858 receiving yards, both of which rewrote the rookie record books for the franchise. He also had six touchdowns in 16 games.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2023 NFL MVP front-runner, frequently targeted Flowers, especially in the two playoff games they played. Flowers had nine catches for 156 yards with a touchdown.

However, it would’ve been two touchdowns if he could’ve held on after a diving attempt to cross the goal line against the Chiefs in the AFC title game. Instead, the ball was punched out by a Chiefs defender and ruled a touchback after the fumble went out of bounds in the end zone.

It was a costly turnover that eventually ended in a 17-10 loss to the Chiefs, who will play in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.