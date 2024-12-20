Ravens waive Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson after drama-filled tenure

An ugly marriage between the Baltimore Ravens and Diontae Johnson is over.

The Ravens acquired Johnson in October in hopes of jolting their already stout offense.

Johnson did anything but, and he was waived by the team Friday.

The trade was a disaster from the start. In his first game with the team, Johnson had just one catch for six yards. That turned out to be the only catch he had with the team.

The Ravens suspended Johnson earlier this month, saying he refused to play against the Philadelphia Eagles. Earlier this week, the Ravens excused him from practice.

Surely, Johnson had to be relieved to be traded by the lowly Carolina Panthers to a team that is a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Now, he appears to be on the hunt for his third team in as many months.

Johnson played in just four games for the Ravens.

The Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday, so it speaks volumes the Ravens gave up on him roughly 24 hours before an AFC North rivalry game that could determine playoff seeding.

Baltimore didn't lose that much in the initial trade, giving up a fifth-round pick.

Johnson's role in Todd Monken's offense was questioned before the loss to the Eagles and again after he didn't enter a game when Rashod Bateman went down with a knee injury.

In 39 snaps with the Ravens, Johnson had just one catch for six yards despite being the Panthers ' leading receiver through the first seven games of the season.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

