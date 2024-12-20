'Jeopardy!' contestants befuddled by final clue ripping Jets' Super Bowl drought

Sports fans almost everywhere watching "Jeopardy!" on Thursday night were probably screaming at their television.

The "Final Jeopardy" clue was "Super Bowl History," and while sports is almost never an area of expertise for contestants, this clue was pretty easy.

"It's the only team to play in the Super Bowl before Neil Armstrong's moon walk that has not been back to the big game since," the clue read.

There weren't many options to choose from, as only five teams played in the Super Bowl from 1967 to 1969: the Green Bay Packers twice, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oakland Raiders, the New York Jets (the answer), and the Baltimore Colts.

However, the contestants were totally stumped.

The first contestant revealed his answer to be the Cleveland Browns. One can't blame him, but since they never even appeared in the Super Bowl, it was incorrect.

The second, however, may just be the most befuddling answer, as Eric wrote "the Giants." They, of course, have been to five, all since 1986, and won two against the New England Patriots. Wrong.

The final contestant also went with a team that has never been to a Super Bowl, writing simply "Houston," although the city has hosted three Super Bowls.

Ken Jennings added to the Jets' pile of misery.

"The Jets are having a pretty rough 55-year streak," Jennings said.

That streak will extend this year, as they are officially eliminated from playoff contention, and by the looks of it, it will continue for at least a little while longer.

