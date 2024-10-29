Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens land Pro Bowl wide receiver in big trade as playoff races heat up: report

Diontae Johnson has 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
As Lamar Jackson continues his quest for back-to-back MVP Awards, the Baltimore Ravens' front office has given him that much more help.

Amid yet another putrid season, the Carolina Panthers have reportedly traded Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the AFC North squad.

Johnson has 30 receptions for 357 yards in seven games played this season, but has obviously seen an uptick since Andy Dalton took over for Bryce Young.

Diontae Johnson

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson catches a pass from quarterback Andy Dalton for a touchdown at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

In Young's two games, the 2021 Pro Bowler had just five catches for 34 yards – since Dalton took over, though, he has 25 for 323 and three touchdowns. 

He was inactive this past weekend after getting injured the week prior when he made just one catch for three yards, but it's clear that Johnson can still produce with a decent arm throwing to him.

Since Dalton took over, Johnson has games of 122, 83, and 78 receiving yards.

Diontae on sideline

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Jackson's 115.4 passer rating is the best in the NFL – he's thrown 17 touchdowns as opposed to just two interceptions, while rushing for another pair of scores. He is on pace to become the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000.

Baltimore, though, is coming off a tough loss to the Cleveland Browns – they had won five in a row after dropping their first two games.

With the acquisition of Johnson, though, the Ravens' star-studded offense has gotten that much better. Derrick Henry continues to be an ageless wonder, while Zay Flowers has 100-plus receiving yards in three of his last four games.

Diontae johnson running

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. (Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images)

The AFC North is a tight race, with the Pittsburgh Steelers leading the way at 6-2. Baltimore is just a game behind.

