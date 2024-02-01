Ravens star throws cold water on Bill Belichick's legacy after he doesn't land coaching job

The debate between whether Bill Belichick or Tom Brady is more responsible for the New England Patriots dynasty will last forever – but it's over for one NFL player.

Belichick and the Pats mutually parted ways at season's end after 24 seasons, leaving the eight-time Super Bowl champion (two others with the New York Giants as a defensive coordinator) as a free agent for the first time this millennium.

The 72-year-old interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons twice, but they opted to bring in Raheem Morris. It was reported he was involved in discussions with the Los Angeles Chargers, but they went with Jim Harbaugh.

The final open head-coaching job was filled on Thursday, as Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn got the gig with the Washington Commanders. So, at this moment, it looks like Belichick will not be on an NFL sideline for the first time since 1974.

There's some talk that Belichick has lost his touch, although the Pats rosters post-Brady have been far from above average – New England went 4-13 this season, which was their lowest win total since their 2-14 campaign in 1992.

Of course, Brady won a Super Bowl in his very first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and made the playoffs in each of his three seasons with them. Meanwhile, Belichick went 12-22 in his final two seasons.

So, Baltimore Ravens' Marlon Humphrey is ready to say that the "debate" is over.

"The ‘greatest coach of All time’ did not get hired out of 6 Head Coaching jobs open. I think that debate can be put to rest now," Humphrey posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The responses, though, were not kind.

"Bill Belichick has more Super Bowl wins than the number of runs by Ravens RBs last Sunday," said X user Austin Konenski (Baltimore running backs had six carries in the AFC title game).

"Imagine tweeting this and letting everyone know that you actually don’t know ball," wrote another.

"How many rings do you have?" asked one more (he has zero).

Humphrey's Ravens lost to the Kansas City Chiefs to end their season after clinching the No. 1 seed with the help of likely MVP Lamar Jackson.

