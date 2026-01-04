Ravens' season ends in heartbreak as missed walk-off field goal gives Steelers final playoff spot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The final game of the 2025 NFL regular season may have been the best one, and it came down to the final seconds.

Twenty-seven points were scored in the fourth quarter instead of 30, as Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop missed what would have been a walk-off field goal to send the Ravens to the playoffs.

Instead, the AFC North title went to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had their fair share of miraculous efforts in the fourth quarter, while the Ravens' season ended in heartbreak.

It's no secret the face of the Ravens, Lamar Jackson, had not been himself this entire season, but he made his best play of the campaign — and maybe his career — midway through the fourth quarter. On third-and-4 from midfield and trailing by three, Jackson evaded a sack and let one fly to Zay Flowers, who caught it in stride for the long touchdown to give the Ravens a 17-13 lead. The Steelers weren't sweating, though, as they responded with an eight-play drive that ended with a touchdown by Kenneth Gainwell to take a 20-17 lead with 3:49 to go. But apparently, Jackson saved his best for last, finding Flowers again, this time for 64 yards to go up 24-20 with 2:20 remaining.

The Steelers quickly got across midfield, and on third-and-10, Aaron Rodgers found Calvin Austin wide open for a score with 55 seconds to go. However, Chris Boswell missed the extra point, and it was just a two-point lead. The Ravens took the kickoff to their own 47-yard line and had three timeouts — a golden opportunity.

Jackson completed his first pass, but after an illegal formation and two incompletions, he faced a fourth-and-7. Jackson threw up a prayer, and Isaiah Likely high-pointed it for an unbelievable catch. Jackson took a knee to set up the field goal unit in the middle of the hashes with two seconds left, but it was for naught, as the Steelers were the ones celebrating a wide-right kick.

The scoring got started from an unlikely source, as Lamar Jackson found Devontez Walker for a 38-yard touchdown to take the early lead. Both teams then exchanged punts before the Steelers turned the ball over on downs, and the Ravens took advantage by kicking a field goal to go up 10-0 early in the second quarter. Pittsburgh answered with a field goal of its own for its first score.

In the final seconds of the first half, the Steelers benefited from a defensive penalty that put them at the 2-yard line with two seconds left. They opted to go for the touchdown instead of a field goal, but the decision backfired, as Kenneth Gainwell was stuffed as the clock hit zero.

Thankfully for them, the Steelers got the ball to start the second half, and they did not let their opening drive go to waste, finding the end zone to tie the game at 10. Then, in his first game back from a collapsed lung, T.J. Watt caught a batted ball at the line for an interception. Pittsburgh then added a field goal for its first lead of the game.

The Steelers, with 42-year-old Rodgers and a head coach in Mike Tomlin whom fans were ready to give up on, finished the season at 10-7 and will host the Houston Texans on Monday night in the wild-card round.