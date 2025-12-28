Raiders' Jamal Adams, Giants' Jameis Winston get in screaming match during heated moment on sideline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two NFL veterans were spotted getting into a screaming match in Las Vegas on Sunday night, as Raiders safety Jamal Adams and New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston needed to be held back from each other on the sideline.

There isn’t much either NFL team is playing for in Week 17 other than draft position, but tensions ran high after Giants receiver Wan’Dale Robinson made a catch and Adams came running over after the play was over near the Giants’ sideline.

Adams and a Giants coach ended up face-to-face, and though it was unknown what was being said, Winston was quick to jump right in the middle of the scrum of Giants players and Adams.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It got to the point where Winston and Adams were both shoving each other, while getting in each other’s faces. This lasted for quite some time before referees had to get involved on the sideline.

Winston continued to scream at Adams, as Giants teammates started to pull him away from the situation. Whatever was said clearly ticked off Winston, while Adams seemed to be wondering what made the situation rise to this level of frustration.

This game between the Giants and Raiders involves the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, as New York would secure that selection with a loss on the road. They would move to 2-14 on the season with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at home ending their season in Week 18.

On the other hand, the Raiders currently own the same 2-13 record as the Giants, and they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. A loss for the Raiders doesn’t guarantee the pick like the Giants due to strength of schedule, though their chances for No. 1 would be much higher going into Week 18.

Obviously, neither team wants to be in this situation, but it’s the unfortunate reality with only two games remaining.

While both teams could certainly use that top selection next April, the Raiders would especially like it considering they are in the quarterback market. They have Geno Smith on for another year, but they don’t have a quarterback of the future waiting in the wings.

At the same time, the Giants like what they’ve seen from their own first-round rookie quarterback in Dart, who has shined despite what the record says for New York.

Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Oregon’s Dante Moore appear to be the best options, according to most draft experts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At halftime of this contest, the Giants, following rushing scores by Devin Singletary and Jaxson Dart, have a 17-3 lead over the Raiders.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.