Baltimore Ravens' Robert Griffin III wears wife's hospital bracelet during game after birth of child

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III threw his first touchdown pass since the 2016 season while keeping his newborn daughter in mind during his game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Griffin and his wife welcomed their second child on Saturday. He was then spotted Sunday wearing his wife’s hospital bracelet as he took over for Lamar Jackson toward the end of the game.

BALTIMORE RAVENS' LAMAR JACKSON HITS BACK AT CRITICS AFTER 5-TOUCHDOWN DAY

Griffin threw a touchdown pass to Mark Andrews with just over nine minutes remaining in the game. It was the first touchdown pass he had thrown since the 2016 season when he was with the Cleveland Browns. His last touchdown recipient was Gary Barnidge.

The 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year later reminisced about his career in a lengthy Instagram post.

Griffin serves as the backup to the starter Jackson. He was initially selected by the Washington Redskins in the 2012 NFL Draft right behind Andrew Luck. After an electrifying rookie season, injuries soon hampered the quarterback, leading to the loss of his starting job to Kirk Cousins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Griffin was out of the league 2015 and 2017 before joining the Ravens prior to the start of the 2018 season.