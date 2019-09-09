Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson hits back at critics after 5-touchdown day

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took apart the Miami Dolphins in the first game of the 2019 season Sunday. Then, in his postgame press conference, he dismantled his doubters.

Jackson threw for 324 yards and had five touchdown passes in just three quarters. Jackson tossed two touchdown passes to rookie Marquise Brown, one to Willie Snead IV, one to Miles Boykin and another to Patrick Ricard.

The Louisville product had some pointed words during his press conference after the blowout win.

“Not bad for a running back,” he said. “But yeah, offensive line did a great job. I barely had pressure. Receivers did a great job of getting open, catching the ball, scoring touchdowns. That's what it's all about, and that's what we did today.”

Jackson was referring to the analysis that surrounded him before the Ravens selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, when an NFL Network report surfaced that multiple teams had asked Jackson to switch from quarterback to running back. Former Indianapolis Colts executive Bill Polian also suggested Jackson should switch to receiver.

Jackson denied the report, saying that no teams had asked him to play wide receiver. He was also adamant that he wouldn’t play for a team that didn’t see him as a quarterback.

After leading the Ravens to an AFC North title last season and putting on a dominating performance Sunday, it’s doubtful Jackson has to worry about being asked to switch jobs.