Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens owner talks possibly hiring former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: 'Wouldn't that be interesting'

Steve Bisciotti found out Tomlin stepped down during his press conference

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Ravens split with John Harbaugh, Was this the right decision? | The Herd Video

Ravens split with John Harbaugh, Was this the right decision? | The Herd

The Baltimore Ravens and HC John Harbaugh have split after 18 seasons. Colin Cowherd discusses the news and asks if this was the right decision for both parties.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti found out during his press conference on Tuesday that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had stepped down.

Bisciotti was stunned upon hearing the news, saying "Holy s---," during his media availibility. 

The owner was then asked if Tomlin would be considered as a head-coaching candidate for the Ravens, to replace John Harbaugh after being on the opposite end of a bitter rivalry for 19 seasons.

"Holy s---, Mike, wouldn’t that be awesome? Only if John takes the Pittsburgh job," Bisciotti joked.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Steve Bisciotti

Baltimore Ravens’ owner Steve Bisciotti was off the field during overtime against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports)

"Wow, wouldn’t that be interesting? I don’t know," Bisciotti said. "That thing last week, (Bisciotti imitated Tomlin pounding his chest after beating the Ravens in Week 18), maybe disqualified him from my opening after our kicker missed a kick to let them advance. Good for Mike. Yeah, I don’t know. Talk to (General Manager Eric DeCosta) I love Mike. I mean, I’ve admired Mike for 18 years, and that’s really shocking that he did it that way. That’s kind of crazy."

As of two weeks ago, Tomlin and Harbaugh were the two longest-tenured coaches with their respective teams. Tomlin spent 19 seasons with the Steelers while Harbaugh spent 18 with the Ravens.

JASON KELCE SAYS EAGLES PLAYERS SHARE BLAME WITH FIRED COORDINATOR KEVIN PATULLO FOR OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES

John Harbaugh looks on

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens walks the field before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium. The game took place in Baltimore, Maryland, on Dec. 21, 2025. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Harbaugh, who was fired last week, immediately became the top head-coaching candidate in this year’s cycle and is reportedly the favorite to land the New York Giants job.

It is unclear if Tomlin has a desire to coach next season, or if he wants to take a season off. The 53-year-old is coveted by a litany of TV networks who have shown interest in hiring him as an analyst, according to The Athletic.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Mike Tomlin looks on

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the field before an AFC wild-card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 12, 2026. (Barry Reeger/Imagn Images)

The Ravens underperformed drastically this season, as they went 8-9 and missed the playoffs in heartbreaking fashion, prompting Bisciotti to make a change. In 18 seasons under Harbaugh, the team went 180-113 and won six AFC North titles, appeared in four AFC championship games and won a Super Bowl under the 63-year-old.

Tomlin in 19 seasons, went 193-114-2 and won the AFC North eight times, making the Super Bowl twice and winning once.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue