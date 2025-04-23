Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens' Mark Andrews reflects on critical playoff game drop: 'Looking forward to redemption'

Andrews' dropped pass would have tied up Ravens' divisional round playoff game

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Published
Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews received the lion's share of the blame after the Baltimore Ravens' playoff run came to an abrupt and excruciating end. Andrews failed to secure a short pass from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter.

Andrews initially took to social media to address the costly drop, saying he was "absolutely gutted by what happened." But this week he spoke to the media for the first time about the infamous moment.

Mark Andrews drops football

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews drops a pass on a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Jan. 19, 2025. (Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images)

While Andrews again owned up for his failure during the moment in question, he also revealed that he had issues with his gloves during the game.

"I'm thinking, 'Do I take it off? Do I not?' It was so fast and so quick that it just happened," Andrews said. "And at the end of the day, I still should have caught the ball. I still should have made that play."

"That's sports, man – things happen. I know the type of player that I am, what I can do, and it is what it is. It was tough, [it] wasn't the best game, and I'm looking forward to redemption."

Mark Andrews runs with ball

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (Scott Galvin-Imagn Images)

A completed catch would have tied the hard-fought divisional round game at 27. The Ravens were instead forced to attempt an onside kick, which was recovered by the Buffalo Bills. A handoff and a couple of kneel-downs by quarterback Josh Allen punched the Bills ticket to the AFC Championship game.

Mark Andrews on field

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews drops a pass on a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Jan. 19, 2025. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Jackson finished the 27-25 divisional round loss with a pair of touchdown passes against one interception. The Ravens also lost two fumbles, one of which was charged to Jackson. Andrews also fumbled the ball in the fourth quarter.

The upcoming 2025 season will represent Andrews' final year under contract with the Ravens.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.