Baltimore Ravens

Ravens' Mark Andrews faces scrutiny after two crucial mistakes in playoff loss to Bills

Bills defeated the Ravens, 27-25

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews learned the hard way just how crucial each play is, especially in the playoffs, as the team fell to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Andrews came under the microscope following a fourth-quarter fumble that resulted in a Bills field goal on Buffalo’s ensuing drive and a dropped pass on a two-point conversion attempt on the team’s final drive. Buffalo won the game, 27-25.

Mark Andrews drops a pass

Jan. 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York: Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) drops a pass on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. (Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images)

The three-time Pro Bowler had five catches on seven targets for 61 yards. But those two critical plays were what had the NFL world talking. Andrews took the brunt of the criticism over the mistakes.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Andrews’ teammates backed him up after the game.

"We wouldn’t be here without Mark Andrews," Harbaugh said, via The Athletic.

Mark Andrews fumbles

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) strips the ball from Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the fourth quarter of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

It was a fair point from Harbaugh as Andrews has 55 catches for 673 yards in 2024. He also caught a career high 11 touchdowns.

"For anybody to say anything about him, you have to look in the mirror," Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton added.

Baltimore turned the ball over three times in the loss.

The Ravens fell short again of getting to the Super Bowl. The team hasn’t made an appearance in the game since the 2012 season, when Joe Flacco was still slinging the pill.

Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates with wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) after Bateman scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Baltimore made the playoffs in six of its last seven seasons but has yet to get over the hump and into the Super Bowl.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

